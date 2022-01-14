Nagarjuna says he was ‘sceptical’ about Brahmastra, told Ayan Mukerji ‘don’t want to do cameo, no point’

Nagarjuna is ‘very excited’ about Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, a film which he was initially ‘sceptical’ about. In a new interview, the 62-year-old actor said that he had his reservations about featuring in a cameo in Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be the first instalment in Ayan's three-part epic trilogy. Nagarjuna wrapped his shoot schedule for the movie in February last year. He plays the role of an archaeologist in the movie.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna opened up about his initial reaction to the offer: “I was a little sceptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’.”

“But when he presented it to me, the whole script, it was amazing, it was brilliant-- his vision of the script and the passion they were putting into it. By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me, all of that. And I said ‘yes’ instantly, I didn’t even hesitate after that. It’s a very important cameo. I won’t even say it’s a cameo. It’s a very important character,” he added.

After finishing his portions for the movie, Nagarjuna shared about his experience in a tweet last year: “Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.”

The motion poster of the film released last month, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as the trident-wielding Shiva. After multiple delays, the film has finally zeroed in on September 9 this year as the release date.

At the motion poster launch event, Ranbir shared what his late father Rishi Kapoor used to tell him about the movie: “I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film.”

