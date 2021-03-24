IND USA
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya.
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya celebrate his brother Krunal Pandya's birthday with a pool party. See pics

  • Natasa Stankovic and husband Hardik Pandya wished his brother Krunal on his 30th birthday. They also posted pictures together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 05:22 PM IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a picture in the pool with wife Natasa Stanvokic and his brother Krunal Pandya. It is also his brother's birthday on Wednesday.

Hardik shared the pool picture as an Instagram Story. It showed him taking a selfie in the swimming pool. While Natasa clings onto Hardik, Krunal stands behind them.

Sharing another, Hardik wrote: "We’re on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I’m lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro @krunalpandya_official.

Natasa also shared a picture, a selfie, with the boys in the background and she in the foreground, to wish her brother-in-law Krunal.

Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal.
Natasa and Hardik took every one by surprise when they got engaged in January 2020. In his announcement post, he put out a picture with her and had written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Krunal Pandya turned 30 on Wednesday.
In May that year, they made another announcement--that they were expecting a baby together. He shared pictures of them from a puja and another one in which Hardik was seen cradling Natasa's baby bump. He wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Agastya was born in July last year. Welcoming the baby boy, Hardik had written, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Sharing another picture with his son, Hardik had written: "The blessing from God."

Natasa is a model and actor who has made special appearances in a number of Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films including Action Jackson, Fukrey Returns, Daddy, Arima Nambi and Dana Kayonu.

