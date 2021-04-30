IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share posts as son Agastya turns nine months old. See pics
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shared pictures with their son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shared pictures with their son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share posts as son Agastya turns nine months old. See pics

  • Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have shared pictures with son Agastya. Taking to Instagram, Natasa posted a photo holding him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic and husband Hardik Pandya on Friday shared pictures with their son Agastya as the toddler turned nine months old. Taking to Instagram, Natasa posted the photo, holding the baby, with a heart emoji instead of a caption.

The mother-son duo is seen enjoying their time in a swimming pool as they smile for the camera. She also took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a fan club's picture where she is holding Agastya in her arms. She captioned the photo with, "my heart's a stereo it beats for your, so listen close", a song by Gym Class Heroes.

Natasa Stankovic re-shared a fan club's picture where she is holding Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic re-shared a fan club's picture where she is holding Agastya.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped heart emojis as well as wished the infant. A fan wrote, "Happiest 9 month's baby." Another said, "Cutesttt." A third commented, "Awww his smile soo cute."

Hardik also shared a picture in which Agastya can be seen in his arms. Several celebs reacted to the post in the comments section. Cricketer KL Rahul wrote, "Cutest." Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Natasa dropped heart emojis. Fans also poured their love. "So cute," one fan wrote. Another said, "Damn.. Cute." A third wrote, "too cute to b a dadddd." Another wrote, "2 Cuties in one frame."

When Agastya turned eight months old, Natasa had shared a photo of him in a onesie as he held her hand sitting on a bed. She wrote, “love you” along with a heart emoji.

Also Read: Radhe song Dil De Diya: Salman Khan rolls up pant leg for quirky dance step with Jacqueline Fernandez

The couple welcomed their first child on July 30 last year, a few months after they announced their engagement on January 1. Hardik had proposed Natasa on a yacht during a New Year getaway in Dubai in the presence of close friends. Speaking to crickettimes com about their engagement, Hardik had said, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
natasa stankovic son natasa stankovic hardik pandya-natasa stankovic agastya hardik pandya + 3 more

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor's home. (Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor's home. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ranbir, Alia get an apology from paparazzi as he tells them to maintain distance

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at Neetu Kapoor's home for the memorial service of Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 but later broke up.(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 but later broke up.(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)
tv

Mahekk on break-up with Ashmit: ‘He was not the right person for me’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Mahekk Chahal, who was previously engaged to Ashmit Patel, said that he was ‘not the right person’ for her. She added that she is currently single.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP