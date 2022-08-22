Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, son Agastya pose in matching outfits. See pics of the cute family

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and has shared a picture with with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya and their baby boy, Agastya Pandya from their day out. All three of them are seen in orange floral print outfits and can been seen wearing black sunglasses. Natasa wore a dress with a cross pendant around her neck. Hardik wore a shirt with black pants in the picture. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic congratulates husband Hardik Pandya on IPL 2022 win: ‘Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya’)

She captioned her post, “My (earth and heart emoji) @hardikpandya93." Reacting to her picture, one of her fans commented, “Matching family.” Another fan wrote, “kaafi pyaara” @natasastankovic @hardikpandya93 (very lovely). Other fan wrote, “Too much cuteness.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Agastya and Hardik.

Recently, she shared pictures and Reels of her relaxing vacation with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya and family in Greece on her Instagram account. She also shared a series of photos and videos after Hardik's team won IPL 2022.

Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut with Satyagraha, a film directed by Prakash Jha. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik announced that he got married to Natasa during the lockdown and announced the news on May 31, 2020. Talking about Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came in).”

The couple welcomed their child Agastya on July 30 in 2020. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

In July previous year on Agastya's first birthday, Hardik shared a video compilation and captioned it, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON