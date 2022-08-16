Natasa Stankovic shares pictures from summer vacation with Hardik Pandya and family, says 'memories last forever'

Natasa Stankovic Pandya has shared pictures and Reels of her relaxing vacation with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya and family in Greece. She is enjoying the summer season with her husband and family and posing for pictures in a swimming pool with her baby boy Agastya Pandya. In one of her pictures, she is looking at her husband with love. In another, Hardik is posing with Agastya, wearing a black cap and floral pants. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic congratulates husband Hardik Pandya on IPL 2022 win: ‘Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya’)

She captioned her post, “Summer memories last forever.” “No pen, no paper but I still draw attention,” she captioned her another picture. Actor Mayur Mehta wrote, “Aggu” on her pictures. One of her fans commented, “My favourite.” Another fan wrote, “Big fan ma’am.” Hardik Pandya’s sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya dropped a heart emoji on Natasa’s post.

Recently, she shared a series of photos and videos after husband Hardik Pandya's team won IPL 2022, on her Instagram handle.

Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut with Satyagraha, film directed by Prakash Jha. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik announced that he got married to Natasa during the lockdown and announced the news on May 31, 2020. Talking about Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came in).”

The couple welcomed their child Agastya on July 30 in 2020. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

In July previous year on Agastya's first birthday, Hardik shared a video compilation and captioned it, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart."

