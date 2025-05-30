Navjot Singh Sidhu says he warned Shah Rukh Khan ‘Bollywood will eat you like a sausage’, recalls his savage response

Sidhu recalled meeting SRK in Lucknow after a match and how SRK was fanboying over him, but in return, he told him that he watched television to see him in Fauji and Circus. When Kapil Dev asked Sidhu who SRK was, he recalled replying, "He is a big star."

Sidhu recalls warning Shah Rukh Khan about Bollywood

Sidhu then remembered asking SRK about his future plans and how he warned him against working in Bollywood. "He said, Sir, I am going to Bollywood. I said, ‘Teri mat maari gayi hai? (Have you lost your mind?)’ I told him, ‘you need parents there, you need someone who can support you. Your parents aren’t there, you just told me’. He told me, ‘Sidhu saab, I will manage.' I told him, ‘there’s cutthroat competition there. They will eat you like a sausage for breakfast’. That’s the exact line I told him," Sidhu said.

Sidhu recalled Shah Rukh Khan's reply

He then recalled SRK's response to his warning and said, "SRK said ‘Sidhu saab, can I say something?’ He told me, ‘I don’t compete with anyone. I am my own competition’. He is a very polite man. He was very polite, and he is the same even today. Abhishek Bachchan came on our show, he said, ‘SRK is the only guy who is not insecure’. Only that person can not be insecure who knows that he is like the Himalaya mountain and small things couldn't affect him. He was still like this."

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

SRK made his comeback to the big screen with Pathaan, and created a stir at the box office with the film earning over ₹1,000 crore gross. He followed this success with Jawan and Dunki. Now, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also reportedly stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and others in key roles.