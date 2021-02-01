Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
With two web shows, Panchayat and Masaba Masaba, Neena Gupta’s acclaimed film, The Last Color, too, got a theatrical release last year, after being to numerous film festivals around the world. The senior actor is delighted with the response her movie has received, “especially now that it is available on OTT because it feels like it has released all over again. Word-of-mouth for the film has been fabulous. The kind of comments I have got says that people have loved the film and my performance. I think it is important as this is not a potboiler or has popular faces, so such reactions feels good.
She is glad that people all over the world are enjoying a variety of content on OTT, which has opened so many doors for creators, actors and technicians. “OTT ka good luck ho gaya Covid ki wajah se. Kitne logon ne kitna kuch dekha OTT platforms par. Moreover, a number of producers were suffering due to monetary loss as there were no theatrical releases. They must have borrowed money and would have to pay interest. Releasing a film on OTT was a good way out for many of them. Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online,” says Gupta.
She admits workwise, 2020 was fabulous, as she shot a lot, including many ads. “I wrote a book on my life and hope people enjoy it as well. As people were at home, they could enjoy and explore different genres of content and not just the same kinds of stories. OTT has helped a lot in that sense. Agar OTT, nahin hota toh, whatever I worked on wouldn’t have existed perhaps,” says the actor, who has four films lined up for release this year including Gwalior with Sanjay Mishra, Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee and one with Kalki Koechin. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat-Anushka introduce daughter Vamika with cute photo: Mouni, Vaani send love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: I am turning 64 this year? I thought I was turning 46
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox