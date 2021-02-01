IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
bollywood

Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online

The senior actor had two OTT releases in 2020 – Panchayat & Masaba Masaba and currently is basking in the reactions for her film The Last Color that released on OTT last month.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST

With two web shows, Panchayat and Masaba Masaba, Neena Gupta’s acclaimed film, The Last Color, too, got a theatrical release last year, after being to numerous film festivals around the world. The senior actor is delighted with the response her movie has received, “especially now that it is available on OTT because it feels like it has released all over again. Word-of-mouth for the film has been fabulous. The kind of comments I have got says that people have loved the film and my performance. I think it is important as this is not a potboiler or has popular faces, so such reactions feels good.

She is glad that people all over the world are enjoying a variety of content on OTT, which has opened so many doors for creators, actors and technicians. “OTT ka good luck ho gaya Covid ki wajah se. Kitne logon ne kitna kuch dekha OTT platforms par. Moreover, a number of producers were suffering due to monetary loss as there were no theatrical releases. They must have borrowed money and would have to pay interest. Releasing a film on OTT was a good way out for many of them. Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online,” says Gupta.

She admits workwise, 2020 was fabulous, as she shot a lot, including many ads. “I wrote a book on my life and hope people enjoy it as well. As people were at home, they could enjoy and explore different genres of content and not just the same kinds of stories. OTT has helped a lot in that sense. Agar OTT, nahin hota toh, whatever I worked on wouldn’t have existed perhaps,” says the actor, who has four films lined up for release this year including Gwalior with Sanjay Mishra, Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee and one with Kalki Koechin. .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a stunning new photo on Instagram, marking the beginning of February. Here's how her fans and husband Ranveer Singh have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna, and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh, sent love to their baby girl Vamika, on Instagram. Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she chooses to 'compromise on (her) self-respect’ and continue using Twitter because she is a patriot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
bollywood

Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The senior actor had two OTT releases in 2020 – Panchayat & Masaba Masaba and currently is basking in the reactions for her film The Last Color that released on OTT last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
bollywood

Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Nobody could take their eyes away from a young Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted in a throwback picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor for his mother, on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
bollywood

Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Ananya Panday shared a picture and video of her Sunday cheat meal, on Instagram stories. The lavish spread included a pizza, burger, cheese fries and cookies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
bollywood

What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. The little one is called Vamika, the latest addition to a long list of beautiful names of star kids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Preity Zinta, who has settled in the US and has not been seen on the big screen for a while now, talked about being missing from Bollywood. She said that she cannot be involved in aggressive PR tactics and believes in letting her work do the talking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, last month.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, last month.
bollywood

Virat-Anushka introduce daughter Vamika with cute photo: Mouni, Vaani send love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Many of Anushka Sharma's Bollywood colleagues sent love as she shared the first photo of her daughter with Virat Kohli. Virat and Anushka have named their little one Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter is named Vamika, the actor announced in an Instagram post. See the little one's first picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shatrughan Sinha lost to Rajesh Khanna in a 1992 by-election.
Shatrughan Sinha lost to Rajesh Khanna in a 1992 by-election.
bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his fallout with Rajesh Khanna over politics. Rajesh died before Shatrughan could apologise to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
bollywood

Priyanka hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in book

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra will soon release her book Unfinished to her fans across the world. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the life events she has not mentioned in the book.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jackie Shroff celebrates his 64th birthday on February 1.
Actor Jackie Shroff celebrates his 64th birthday on February 1.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: I am turning 64 this year? I thought I was turning 46

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:27 AM IST
While agreeing that with every birthday comes the bit about growing a year older, Jackie Shroff says he is never really into the numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP