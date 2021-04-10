IND USA
Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback video of Samara.
Neetu Kapoor shares fitness tips from granddaughter Samara, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan loves it. Watch video

  • Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback video of her granddaughter Samara talking about fitness and the need to exercise. Soni Razdan showered love on the clip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor dug into the archives and pulled out a video of her granddaughter Samara talking about the importance of exercising and staying away from junk food. The video of the ten-year-old was taken when she visited her grandfather, late actor Rishi Kapoor, in New York.

In the video, Samara said, “Today, I am going to talk about fitness. So, if you want to be healthy, you should do lots of exercise and stop eating junk food because it affects your teeth and you become really fat and you fall sick. So don't eat junk food. And if you exercise, it releases endorphins, which make you happy. So yeah, just stop eating junk food and exercise.”

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!!! #samstories #learningyoung #makesmehappy.” She also added a number of heart-eyes emojis.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara’s mother, dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija asked, “Can she pls join me!!??? @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” Veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Love it ! And really need the advice too.”


Soni’s daughter, actor Alia Bhatt, is in a relationship with Neetu’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia, who began dating in 2017, will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance.

Also see: Angad Bedi ignores Neha Dhupia calling out to him in new video, don’t miss his mother-in-law’s comment

Last year, in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir confirmed that marriage was on the cards for him and Alia. He had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” adding that the deal would have been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’.

