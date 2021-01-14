Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares that his birthdays are usually quiet dinner that eventually turns into a party. The idea is to spend a happy day with family and friends. This year, keeping the current situation in mind, they are going to limit the gathering to close relatives and friends.

“The biggest celebration this year would be of keeping good health and to stay close to family,” he continues, “Some close relatives and friends might come over but the celebration will be low-key following guidelines. Because of Papa (singer Nitin Mukesh) we’re not really entertaining a lot of people. He’s diabetic and above 70 so we’re taking precautions. In fact work wise, me and Papa haven’t not picked up much deliberately. We want wait a little longer.”

The actors says the one who’ll make the most of his birthday is daughter Nurvi. “For her every cake that comes to our house is her birthday. She loves blowing the candles,” says Neil, who turned 39 on January 15.

Busy with writing and pre-production of two films and web series for their production house, the actor shares they are waiting to get back on sets soon. “Both our films are thrillers. I’ve finished the final draft of one and the second draft of the other. The web series is ready,” he adds. While he may actin one, the other one would’ve a “much bigger star”.

Meanwhile, the Saaho (2019) actor shares getting multiple offers, “I’ve not received so many offers in the last two years that I got in last eight months. But honestly it’s always about the quality. Not that I’m not insecure. Every day I read about a new film happening I’m like ‘oh god I should start soon’ but I also weigh in pros and cons about associating with the right project,” he states.

Happy with how his contemporaries in Bollywood are doing, the actor too is waiting for his “share of fantastic films” to happen. “There’s no insecurity. In fact I’m getting web offers too, but if it’s my debut, I’ll take up something worth the bite.” says the actor, who has also recorded his debut single.

“We’ll be shooting a music video soon… I’m very sceptical. Coming from a family of two generation of massive names as far as singing is concerned, I don’t want to make a mockery out of it,” he concludes.

