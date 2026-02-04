Netflix encourages films for theatrical release if subject merits it, reveals VP: 'Doing justice to story is important'

When Netflix arrived in India a decade ago and began its original programming, it boasted of the biggest stars. Whether it was Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games to Emraan Hashmi in Bard of Blood, big names from Bollywood always found a face in Netflix shows and films. However, over the last few years, as smaller slice-of-life shows have increased their ‘population’ on the platform, there has been a marked increase in non-star-led Indian Netflix originals, be it Maamla Legal Hai or Dhindhora. Monika Shergill is the Vice President of Content for Netflix India.

Monika Shergill talks about the importance of story The streamer’s 2026 slate - Next on Netflix - brings back both these shows, and adds more titles that are not screaming ‘superstar’, but still have their appeal. Talking about this approach, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content for Netflix India, spoke to Hindustan Times ahead of the slate launch.

“For us, the story has always mattered,” says Monika, talking about Netflix’s approach to greenlighting any project. “The casting has to be story appropriate. Any title should never be cast first. We don't do it like that. On streaming, particularly, people appreciate great writing because they have to spend a lot of time with what they are watching, unlike other mediums. And I'm not talking about the hierarchy of any medium. I'm just saying in terms of how you consume it. Streaming is about very immersive viewing. When you have immersive viewing, how something is written makes a difference.”

Monika admits that the 2026 slate has several stars too, such as Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, and more. But there is a balance with the stories. “We have big stars this year, but we have so many amazing stories where the right kind of casting across from the biggest of titles to the smallest,” she says.

On theatrical vs OTT Monika adds that Netflix determines a film’s release plan according to its story and intent, saying that there are times when they encourage filmmakers to opt for a theatrical release instead. “

You'll be surprised when I tell you this: we have very active conversations with all the creators, and even when we get pitches that say, 'this is a theatrical,' you must take the theatrical journey. Sometimes we are convinced that this is an original. This will actually fly better (on streaming),” she says.

She reveals that Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila was supposed to be a theatrical release before the plan changed. “For instance, how did Chamkila happen on the service? It was initially meant to be a theatrical film, but we all got together and felt differently. And Imtiaz bought that, thinking it would have a different journey. And it's become a cult film because it was streaming. So I think the right home for an idea and the right journey are very important. And for us as Netflix, doing justice to the idea, by the story, by the creator, is important,” she says.