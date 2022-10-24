New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja deck up for Diwali. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to celebrate their first Diwali with newborn son Vayu. Sonam took to Instagram to share a photo album of their festive looks for Diwali. (Also read: Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar performs aarti during puja at office. Watch video)

The photos show Sonam in a white suit and red dupatta. Her hair is styled in loose waves and she is also wearing long chandelier earrings. Anand is wearing a brown kurta with white pyjamas. Sharing a reel of herself modelling the look, she wrote, “With blessings from Maa Lakshmi, Saraswati, Durga and Ganesha, may your life be filled with light. “Good morning and happy Diwali,” she wrote.

On the post, Anand left a cute comment. “Chilsssssss. Please send me this so I can post too!” Sonam replied, “Obsessed with you. Love you.” Bhumi Pednekar called her, “So pretty.” Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Stunning."

Sonam recently uploaded a video on Instagram wherein she gave us a glimpse of her "working mom life". Sonam's video opened on a note that reads, "60 days after Vayu..." after which Sonam can be seen enjoying her pilates session. Later in the video, Sonam could be heard saying, "Working mom's life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement." A fan commented on her post, “How are u so beautiful omgg." Another commented, “Aur Chaudawi Ka Chaand ho, Aur Aftaab ho!”

She then takes us through what her daily routine looks like - "Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump."

She captioned the video, "#KeepitrealwithSonam Thank you @radhikabalancedbody (Radhika Karle) for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. Gentle Birth Method and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

