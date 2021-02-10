No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons
Late Rajiv Kapoor's family has confirmed that a chautha ceremony will not be held in his memory due to safety reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajiv died at 58 on Tuesday.
Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor's sister-in-law, shared a statement on her Instagram account. It read, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."
Rajiv couldn't see the release of his comeback film, Toolsidas Junior, which is to be released this year. Rajiv was set to return to the screen after 30 years. The film, written and directed by Mridul, also features Sanjay Dutt. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker said that his team had contacted Rajiv recently to set up his interviews for the promotion of the film.
Rajiv was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.
Rajiv died due to a heart attack. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.
Despite the pandemic, all members of the Kapoor family including Kareena Kapoor, who is expected to deliver within a week, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had attended the last rites of the late actor. Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, and others had also gathered to pay their respects to Rajiv. Ashutosh, Chunky Pandey, Anu Malik, Prem Chopra and others had also arrived at the Kapoor residence upon hearing the unfortunate news.
Rajiv's nephews Ranbir, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain were seen as the pallbearers during the funeral with Randhir leading them.
