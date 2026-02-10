Nora Fatehi backs Bad Bunny after mixed reactions to his Super Bowl performance: ‘Really brought tears in my eyes’
On Monday, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a video to share her views about Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl halftime on Sunday.
Rapper-singer Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance has sparked polarised reactions, with US President Donald Trump calling it “absolutely terrible.” Cutting through the noise, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has stepped up in support of the global star, applauding him for celebrating diverse cultures. She shared that the performance was so moving, it brought tears to her eyes.
Nora Fatehi on Bad Bunny’s performance
On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a video to share her views about Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl halftime on Sunday night. She posted the video with a caption that read, “The Super Bowl.. bad bunny and my take. #superbowl #badbunny.”
In the video, Nora said, “So I just finished watching the Super Bowl performance that Bad Bunny did and I had to come on here to speak to you guys about it for so many reasons. This especially to the South Asian community and the North African community because I feel like both of these communities are so connected and so similar to each other and both of these communities are so important to me as an artist and I see a lot of our South Asian, even our North African artists pushing and pushing to be seen on a global level and to be recognised through their culture and through their language.”
“And I'm sure just like Bad Bunny, so many people would tell them that, oh, you know, if you sing in your language or if you portray your culture or you celebrate too much of it, it's not going to be relatable for the global audience, for the international audience, mainly the West. With the Super Bowl performance, there is a massive message that was sent out to the entire world, not just his community, not just the Latin American community, but to the entire world that no matter where you're from, no matter who you are, if you believe in yourself, if you trace, if you stay true to yourself, if you're authentic, the sky is the limit,” she added.
Nora confessed, “watching this performance really brought tears in my eyes”. “Because I was like, ‘oh my God, celebrating who you are, celebrating your culture, being proud of it, and being able to have a platform like that to create such a set to have these beautiful dancers and to be able to portray a story through the entire performance… This made it about him and his people, about his history, about his culture rather than just like an egotistic performance and I think that's what I love the most about it and I feel like it's going to be very soon where the South Asian community, even the North African community will have their time to show their culture, their artists, their language, and to be celebrated,” she shared.
Nora wrapped up the video by appreciating the “many great moments” of the performance where “you feel there's similarities to cultures”.
“For him to be able to stand proud and to represent in the most beautiful way possible, I live for that and I can't wait for us to be able to do that on a global stage one day. And for all the artists right now who are growing, who are pushing, keep, keep going and stay authentic to yourself. I want you to use this Bad Bunny performance as an example,” she concluded.
About Bad Bunny’s performance
The Puerto Rican rapper-singer brought his roots to the global stage, turning the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration of his culture. His performance featured a set inspired by his hometown community in Puerto Rico and unfolded like a love story narrated through music and visuals on football’s biggest night. The spectacle was elevated by star appearances, with Ricky Martin joining him on stage, while Cardi B and actor Pedro Pascal were among the celebrities seen dancing during the performance.
Following the performance, Bad Bunny has drawn flak over the display of foreign flags to convey the message of unity.
US President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance in a Truth Social post. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.
He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”.
Meanwhile, the Latin pop singer on Monday surprised his over 50 million followers by deleting every single one of his Instagram posts hours after his performance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.