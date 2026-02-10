Nora Fatehi backs Bad Bunny after mixed reactions to his Super Bowl performance: ‘Really brought tears in my eyes’

Rapper-singer Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance has sparked polarised reactions, with US President Donald Trump calling it “absolutely terrible.” Cutting through the noise, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has stepped up in support of the global star, applauding him for celebrating diverse cultures. She shared that the performance was so moving, it brought tears to her eyes. Nora Fatehi appreciated “many great moments” of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance in her video.

Nora Fatehi on Bad Bunny’s performance On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a video to share her views about Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl halftime on Sunday night. She posted the video with a caption that read, “The Super Bowl.. bad bunny and my take. #superbowl #badbunny.”

In the video, Nora said, “So I just finished watching the Super Bowl performance that Bad Bunny did and I had to come on here to speak to you guys about it for so many reasons. This especially to the South Asian community and the North African community because I feel like both of these communities are so connected and so similar to each other and both of these communities are so important to me as an artist and I see a lot of our South Asian, even our North African artists pushing and pushing to be seen on a global level and to be recognised through their culture and through their language.”

“And I'm sure just like Bad Bunny, so many people would tell them that, oh, you know, if you sing in your language or if you portray your culture or you celebrate too much of it, it's not going to be relatable for the global audience, for the international audience, mainly the West. With the Super Bowl performance, there is a massive message that was sent out to the entire world, not just his community, not just the Latin American community, but to the entire world that no matter where you're from, no matter who you are, if you believe in yourself, if you trace, if you stay true to yourself, if you're authentic, the sky is the limit,” she added.

Nora confessed, “watching this performance really brought tears in my eyes”. “Because I was like, ‘oh my God, celebrating who you are, celebrating your culture, being proud of it, and being able to have a platform like that to create such a set to have these beautiful dancers and to be able to portray a story through the entire performance… This made it about him and his people, about his history, about his culture rather than just like an egotistic performance and I think that's what I love the most about it and I feel like it's going to be very soon where the South Asian community, even the North African community will have their time to show their culture, their artists, their language, and to be celebrated,” she shared.