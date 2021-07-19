Nora Fatehi’s injury in Bhuj The Pride of India is real, she recalls accident on sets and ‘blood gushing out’

Nora Fatehi’s bloodied look in Bhuj: The Pride of India is not a result of make-up and prosthetics but a real wound. She suffered an injury during the shoot, when her co-star’s gun accidentally hit her face, and the makers decided to use it in the shot.

Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar.

Talking about her accident while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, Nora Fatehi said, “We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up.”

While the rehearsals went smoothly, Nora was injured during the shoot. “It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out,” she said. She was rushed to a hospital due to swelling and blood loss.

However, this was not the only injury Nora suffered while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India. “Later that day, we shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot, I fell, injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I’d cherish for a lifetime,” she said.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

