After saying feminism 'f***** up our society' Nora Fatehi says people missed the context of her comment

Nora Fatehi is acknowledging that her comments on feminism and how it has ruined society have received sufficient attention. The actor clarified on the topic of feminism in a new conversation, as she chatted with Lilly Singh on her podcast. Nora said that her comments were taken out of context and it was blown out of proportion. Nora Fatehi has spoken about how she sees feminism as a concept in society. (Photo: Instagram)

What Nora said During the chat, Nora said, “I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism, and then certain small clips come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up. People miss the context. What I advocate for is that extremism is something I am totally against. I come from a single parent, and I miss that nuclear family. I know how important it is to have the presence of two parents, whether it’s a mom and a dad, or two moms or two dads, but a nuclear family where you have two parents, security, love, attention, and discipline. I advocate for all of that.”

‘Let’s create an environment where men are accountable’ She continued that she would look at it from the perspective of a child and added, “I would have loved to be in a home with two parents because, eventually, that emotional baggage can spill over into adulthood. I would hate for us to live in a world where people don’t care about nuclear families anymore… I want us to advocate for balance, get your money, fulfil your dreams, and work hard. But at the same time, let’s create an environment where men are accountable, where they should step up and be responsible. Why can’t we be independent, strong and still need each other? Why can’t we share and create balance? We have created this environment that we are so independent we don't need you. Why can't we be independent, strong and still need you? Why can't you step up and we share, and we balance.”

Nora spoke about feminism previously during an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. “This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely," she said. Her comments received mixed response from many on the internet. Nora recently grabbed headlines with the release of her new song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song, featuring her and Sanjay Dutt, was slammed for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. It was taken down after a few days, with Nora even receiving summons from the National Commission for Women.