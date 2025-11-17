Nora Fatehi slams reports naming her in Dawood Ibrahim linked drug raves: ‘You try to destroy me with lies’

Actor Nora Fatehi has issued a vehement denial after her name was linked to drug and rave parties organised by a drug trafficker in Mumbai, reportedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew. The actor took to Instagram Stories to call the reports ‘lies’ and said she is an ‘easy target’. Some reports linked Nora Fatehi to drug raves organised by a trafficker.

Nora Fatehi slams reports

On Sunday, Nora shared a note on her Instagram Stories, where she emphasises she does not attend parties. “I don't go to Parties.. I’m constantly on flights.. I'm a workaholic, I don't have a personal life.. I don't associate myself with people like that. And on my off days I'm at home on a beach in Dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals!”

The actor further advised fans not to believe in what was being reported. “Don’t believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! But I won't allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES, and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait!”

The statement Nora Fatehi shared on her Instagram Stories.

Nora concluded her note with a request not to use her name and image with associated news. “Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price!”

What is the controversy?

The statement was in response to media reports that claimed Nora, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs allegedly attended rave parties organised by detained drug trafficker, aka Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. He had told Mumbai Police that he organised these raves for Bollywood and fashion celebs, and they were also attended by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parkar.

Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). The ANC officials have not ruled out the possibility of questioning the celebrities named by Shaikh in his confession.