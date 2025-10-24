Nostalgic Shah Rukh Khan says ‘this man hasn't changed much’ as he announces film festival celebrating his iconic films

Shah Rukh Khan is nostalgic as he shared the details of the Shah Rukh Khan film festival that will begin in the upcoming week to honour the legacy of his work ahead of his 60th birthday. The star, who recently won the National Award for his performance in Jawan, took to Instagram to share that he has not ‘changed much’ as a man now that he looks back all these previous films in his career. PVR Inox announced the special film festival to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's career and impact.

What Shah Rukh said

Sharing a reel on his Instagram account, Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much - just the hair... and a little more handsome

The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival begins on 31st October!

In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX.

A YRF International release across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia."

Multiplex giant PVR INOX announced the festival a few days ago, and going buy the films featured in the announcement, the titles which will release are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Jawan are on the menu. The film festival will commence on October 31, ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2, and will continue for two weeks across more than 75 cinemas in 30 cities.

Earlier, in a press release, Shah Rukh reflected on the honour and said, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies aren’t just my stories — they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them for over 33 years.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan. It is expected to release in 2026.