Not Sara Ali Khan, this actress is Shubman Gill's crush

Indian opener Shubman Gill who is reportedly dating actor Sara Ali Khan, revealed his crush during a recent interaction. While his crush is a Bollywood actor, it isn't Sara. After much hesitation, Shubman named Rashmika Mandanna who is often called the ‘national crush’ on social media. Also read: Sara Ali Khan calls 2020 ‘worst phase’ in her life: ‘It started with a break up, kept getting worse'

Shubhman Gill and Sara are rumoured to be dating for quite some time. Last year in October, their dating rumours were fuelled when Sara and Shubman were snapped exiting the same hotel. They were also seen on the same flight. Shubham is often teased about Sara at several occasions as well.

According to a report of News18, Shubhman Gill during a media interaction was asked to name his crush. While he tried ditching the question and laughed out loud, he later named Rashmika Mandanna when asked again. He reportedly said he has a crush on her. The Pushpa actor is yet to respond to it.

Earlier, the cricketer reacted to dating rumours with Sara. During his appearance on a talk show with Sonam Bajwa, he was grilled about his equation with Sara Ali Khan. When she asked him to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, Shubman instantly responded by saying, “Sara!” Sonam went on to ask him, “Are you dating Sara?” He replied, "Maybe.”

Shubman's answer left Sonam in splits. She further asked him in Punjabi, "Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” Shubman responded, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

Sara was previously rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan. The two reportedly broke up before the release of their film, Love Aaj Kal 2. Talking about 2020, the same year when Love Aaj Kal 2 was released, Sara told Ranveer Allahbadia during his podcast The Ranveer Show, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

