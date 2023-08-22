OMG 2 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film sees dip on second Monday, earns 3.6 crore in India

Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), which was released on August 11, has slowed down after 11 days in theatres. The film, which had earned ₹12.06 crore nett in India on Sunday, collected roughly ₹3.6 crore on its second Monday, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The report further said that the film, which had so far made ₹117.2 crore nett in India in all languages, is expected to register similar earnings on Tuesday. Also read: OMG 2 box office collection day 10 Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.

OMG 2 box office

After opening at ₹10.26 crore nett in India, OMG 2 made ₹85.05 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. The film may earn ₹3 crore nett on its second Tuesday, as per Sacnilk.com, thereby taking its total collection to ₹120.27 crore nett in India after 12 days in theatres.

About OMG 2

Billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's OMG - Oh My God, OMG 2 explores various issues concerning teenagers and the importance of sex education. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, the film is directed by Amit Rai. Akshay Kumar is seen as a messenger of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and Yami essays the role of a lawyer in OMG 2.

Akshay on OMG 2's adult certificate

Last week, OMG 2 makers dropped a video of Akshay visiting a theatre and interacting with the audience after the screening of the film. After asking people about the film, Akshay had joked about how OMG 2 got an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and said the film should be shown in schools.

He had said, "Kaisi lagi aap logo ko movie? Pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab schools mein dikhani chahiye, lekin aap sab entertain huye nah? Bahut acha laga, bahut-bahut shukriya aap log aye dekhne (How did you find the film? This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools, but at least you all got entertained watching it. I am very happy you came to watch the film).

