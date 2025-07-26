Pakistani designer Rao Ali Khan bodyshames Avinash Tiwary for his ‘belly fat’ in projects, actor hits back

Actor Avinash Tiwary recently found himself at the receiving end of a body-shaming comment from Pakistani costume designer Rao Ali Khan, who criticised his “belly fat” in some of his projects. The actor responded strongly, telling the designer Khan to focus on the craft rather than judging others' physical appearances. Avinash Tiwary recently wrapped up the shoot of Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

Avinash Tiwary reacts to the comment

The conversation between Avinash and Rao Ali Khan took place on Instagram several days ago. It has resurfaced on Reddit and is now gaining traction online. In the screenshot shared on Reddit, Rao Ali Khan has written in the comment section of a post, “Loved Bombay Meri Jaan… Was thinking why do you have belly fat in Khakee and Bombay Meri Jaan both…happy to see fitter body - super, super!"

Avinash responded to him, saying, “Sir, you are a journalist. If you had done any research you would know it was for the part…I suggest get beyond the idea of just vanity for cinema. Thank you.”

In another comment, Rao Ali Khan wrote, “Loved Bombay meri jaan but pls lose weight and look fit.” Reacting to it, Avinash shared, “Okay.” As per the Instagram bio, Rao Ali Khan is a celebrity stylist, costume designer and writer for a magazine.

Social media users are praising Avinash for shutting down Rao Ali Khan's body-shaming comment with dignity. “A rude response to body-shaming isn’t necessarily unjustified. It’s strange how people demand perfection and patience from those who are mocked for their appearance, simply because they are famous. Insults are thrown around casually, but any reaction is immediately criticised as arrogance,” one wrote.

Another shared, “Love him for this, he's an artist through it all. And it definitely adds with the realism, seen some grounded films where the lead has abs and muscles while working all day on a sh***y desk job with a sh***y diet. Always takes me out.”

“You are perfect the way you are no need to loose any weight and we love you in your every form and phase can't wait for your upcoming project lots of love,” wrote one, with another asking, “@raoalikhan why are you so obsessed with his weight? Worry bout yourself brother.”

About Avinash

In Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, he was seen in the role of an elusive criminal, Chandan Mahto. When it comes to Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash, along with Kay Kay Menon, played the lead roles of an honest cop and his son Dara, who wants to be Mumbai's top gangster.

Avinash has carved a niche for himself with his work in films and web series such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Madgaon Express, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala.

Avinash recently wrapped up the shoot of Ginny Weds Sunny 2, which marks his first solo commercial film that will come in theatres after Laila Majnu in 2018.