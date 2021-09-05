Pankaj Tripathi's daughter is part of BTS ARMY, likes K-drama actors: 'She doesn’t watch any Indian actor'

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed his daughter is a fan of the K-pop group BTS. The South Korean band comprises seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

“These days, she is only into BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (She doesn’t watch any Indian actor),” Pankaj told a leading daily in a recent interview. Not only his daughter but his wife, Mridula, too enjoys a fair share of K-dramas now. “She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now,” he added.

“My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles),” Pankaj said.

Over the past few years, BTS has witnessed an increase in the number of fans from India. Recently, on BTS member Jungkook's birthday, a group of BTS' Indian fans rented billboards and carried messages for the singer.

This year, the K-pop group also shared messages with fans in the country through numerous interviews. Speaking with Hindustan Times, BTS assured fans that they would try to visit India.

“We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music! If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India,” Jin had said.

Also read: When Pankaj Tripathi fought back tears as he spoke about his idol Manoj Bajpayee

Meanwhile, Pankaj recently caught up with his ‘idol’ and friend Manoj Bajpayee. The latter took to Instagram and shared a picture taken from the reunion. “An evening with my old friend and senior #Vineetkumar and our very dear @pankajtripathi at the latter’s (pankaj) place !! What a great host both pankaj and Mridula are !! #biharifood #bihariactors #bihariconversation,” he said.