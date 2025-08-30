Param Sundari box office collection day 2: Sidharth, Janhvi film beats Mere Husband Ki Biwi’s lifetime haul

Param Sundari box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic drama finally hit theatres on August 29. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the pair’s chemistry wooed everyone. The film had a decent start and has managed to maintain its hold at the box office on the first Saturday too. Still from the film Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari's box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹7.25 crore on day one, registering Sidharth’s 5th biggest opening in his career. On the second day, the film collected ₹9.22 crore at the box office, thus maintaining its hold firmly. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹16.47 crore.

This means the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which collected ₹12.85 crore. While the film was compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express, Param Sundari is nowhere near what the film collected on its second day ( ₹28.05 crore).

About Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Innayat Verma and Renji Panicker in key roles. While it received criticism for its screenplay and dull storyline, Sidharth and Janhvi’s chemistry and the film’s soundtrack won praise.

The story follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the movie reads, “If rom-coms are meant to sweep you off your feet, Param Sundari barely manages a polite handshake. Sometimes, technology may help you find a soulmate, but no algorithm can save a film that forgets to make you feel.”