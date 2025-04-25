Paresh Rawal recalls Nana Patekar making producer wash dishes after serving him mutton: ‘Baap hai voh’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has worked with Nana Patekar in films like Welcome, Krantiveer, Aanch, and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, among others. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Paresh recalled how Nana once invited a producer home, treated him to mutton, and later made him wash the dishes too. (Also Read: Nana Patekar ends silence on Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment claim, laughs it off) Paresh Rawal recalls a fun anecdote related to Nana Patekar.

Paresh Rawal recalls Nana Patekar demanding ₹ 1 crore as a character artiste

Paresh spoke about how, if a character artiste is treated with respect, he would work even for ₹1. However, if he decides not to do a role, even an investment of ₹10 crore wouldn't change his mind. He further revealed how Nana Patekar was different. According to Paresh, Nana once asked for ₹1 crore at a time when even leading heroes hesitated to demand such a huge amount—and he actually received it, despite being a character artiste.

When Nana Patekar asked a producer to wash dishes

He then shared a hilarious anecdote about Nana and said in Hindi, “There is a producer, I won’t take the name. Nana told him – come home. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said – ‘You ate, right? Now go clean the dishes.’ This is Nana Patekar — Baap hai voh (He’s a legend). He’s completely different, man. That soil is different. He had taken one crore rupees, and at that time, there was a huge uproar. Heroes didn’t used to demand that amount. Nana Patekar asked for it—and got it.”

Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal's recent and upcoming projects

Nana was last seen in the 2024 film Vanvaas. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sundar, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles. The film received positive reviews but underperformed at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project.

Paresh, on the other hand, has several films lined up. He will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Tabu. He also has Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. In addition, Paresh is part of the star-studded cast of Welcome to the Jungle, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, and Suniel Shetty, among others.