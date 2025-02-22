Paresh Rawal says Akshay Kumar should be able to work ‘as much as he wants’: ‘I don't see the issue in it’

Actors Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have acted together in numerous films like Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag, OMG: Oh My God, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh responded to a query about the number of films Akshay does in a year and defended his choice to do so. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force box office collection not genuine because of block booking? Director reacts to the claims) Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have worked together in numerous films.

Paresh Rawal on Akshay Kumar’s films

Paresh was asked if Akshay’s choice of doing multiple films a year affects the quality of his movies. He defended his choice and replied, “What is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? Yes, he takes money for it; he's not doing charity. As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing.”

He also stated that it’s unfair to even question why Akshay does numerous films a year, adding, “He just likes to work so I don't understand why people point it out. He isn’t smuggling, bootlegging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. I don't see the issue in it; where is the problem?”

In the same interview, Paresh also spoke about how there’s ‘no insecurity’ in his friendship with Akshay because they both thrive in their own space. He also called the actor ‘extremely hardworking’ and ‘honest’ while praising his integrity. Paresh called earning money while working with Akshay a ‘bonus’ because he enjoys it.

Recent work

Akshay was last seen in the Air Force drama Sky Force, which also starred Veer Pahariya in his debut, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. He will soon star in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and The Bravery Legendary Untold Story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, apart from a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa. Paresh will share the screen with him in Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. He has also said yes to Badtameez Gill, Thama and The Taj Story.