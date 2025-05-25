‘My lawyer has sent an appropriate response’: Paresh Rawal's tweet adds fuel to feud with Akshay Kumar

Actor Paresh Rawal has shared a tweet, giving an update on his feud with superstar Akshay Kumar following his exit from their movie Hera Pheri 3. He has mentioned that lawyers are indeed getting involved in the case. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have been warring since the latter quit Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal responds to Akshay's legal action

Paresh tweeted, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.” Paresh was likely speaking about Akshay suing him for quitting the movie, allegedly on short notice.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, "Paresh has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series. Paresh Rawal was paid ₹11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at ₹15 crore."

What has happened between Paresh and Akshay?

Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the project last week has sent shockwaves in the film industry and among the fans of the franchise who have been waiting for the third part for close to 20 years. A lawyer representing Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films recently said that his decision will have ‘severe legal consequences’.

Kumar -- who also serves as a producer on "Hera Pheri 3" -- has sued Rawal for his actions.

"I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved.

"There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Kumar's banner, told PTI.

She said Rawal had clearly indicated his involvement in the project through a social media post in January.

"Thereafter there were contracts entered into the shooting for the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half-minutes of the film itself that had been shot. Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So it's taken everybody by shock and surprise of course," she said.

Reneging from a contract has “severe consequences” for the film, she added.

“There's reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course there's a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we're optimistic that things work out, but as of now we're facing legal issues," Tidke said.

Rawal was given seven days to respond to the legal notice and now he has.

Asked about the damages being sought from Rawal, she said his decision has caused "losses" to the producers.

"There's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, everyone's synchronised schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone."

Rawal portrayed the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two installments, which were released in 2000 and 2006, respectively.

The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is also attached with the third instalment.

With PTI inputs