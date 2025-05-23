Akshay Kumar's lawyer breaks down why Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 exit caused losses; warns of legal consequences

Paresh Rawal's decision to leave Hera Pheri 3 has taken everyone by surprise and will involve "severe legal consequences", says the lawyer representing Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. (Also Read: Hurt Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar had tears in his eyes after Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3: ‘I didn’t stop him') Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri.

Paresh's sudden departure from the project last week has sent shockwaves through the film industry and among the franchise's fans, who have been waiting for the third part for close to 20 years. According to reports, Akshay, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, has sued Paresh for his actions.

Akshay Kumar's lawyer warns of ‘severe’ legal consequences

"I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Akshay's banner, told PTI.

She said Paresh had clearly indicated his involvement in the project through a social media post in January. "Thereafter, there were contracts entered into for the shooting of the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot. Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So it's taken everybody by shock and surprise, of course," she said.

Claims ‘reputational damage’ for others involved

Reneging from a contract has “severe consequences” for the film, she added. “There's reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course, there's a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we're optimistic that things work out, but as of now we're facing legal issues," Tidke said.

Though Paresh has not yet responded to the legal notice, she said they have given the actor seven days to respond. Asked about the damages being sought from Paresh, she said his decision has caused "losses" to the producers. "There's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, everyone's synchronised schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone."

Paresh portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two instalments, which were released in 2000 and 2006, respectively. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is also attached to the third instalment.