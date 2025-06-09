Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha choose French Open final for date night in Paris: Could it get any better?

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband-politician Raghav Chadha travelled to Paris to be part of the French Open final. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Parineeti shared a video and a bunch of pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their "date night". (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra reacts to fans calling Raghav Chadha 'jiju' during IPL match) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently spending time together in Paris.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha watch French Open final

In a selfie, Parineeti stood behind Raghav Chadha as he clicked a selfie. The tennis court was seen in the background. They posed together for many pictures inside the venue. Parineeti also shared a photo as she held a pretzel wrapped in paper.

Parineeti shared a photo as she held Raghav's hand. She also posted a selfie while she sat inside her car. Parineeti posted videos of the venue and of Carlos Alcaraz lifting his trophy. For the event, Parineeti wore a white outfit paired with black shoes and a bag. Raghav was seen in a pink shirt, tie, and grey suit. He also sported a moustache and dark sunglasses.

Parineeti, Raghav share posts and hail Carlos Alcaraz

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The French open final, Paris and him..Could date night get any better? @raghavchadha88. But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alacaraz - you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon, I think I have something to do with it? Chalo (Ok) you can add me to your speech, no problem." She geo-tagged the location as Paris, France.

Raghav too shared similar pictures and videos on Instagram. He wrote, "Roland Garros gave us the perfect final. A perfect day together. And the best seat in the house — right next to her. @parineetichopra. Tennis in Paris — we watched two warriors go five and a half hours under the sun. Hard luck Sinner. Take a bow Alcaraz. Neither of them deserved to lose." Carlos defeated Jannik Sinner to win the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians attended the ceremony.

About Parineeti's upcoming project

Parineeti is set to make her web series debut after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. She will be seen in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva. The untitled thriller will stream on Netflix.

In the series, she will be joined by actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. The cast also includes the multi-talented Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi. She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali directed the film.