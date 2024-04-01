Parineeti Chopra dresses up in 'well fitted clothes' after pregnancy rumours over her kaftan dress. Watch

Parineeti Chopra recently wore a loose black 'kaftan dress' to the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Soon after, the actor had to clear the speculation about her rumoured pregnancy after many on social media questioned her choice of outfit, insinuating she was trying to hide her baby bump. On Monday, Parineeti once again poked fun at those spreading pregnancy rumours about her. Also read: Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? Actor addresses latest rumours in Instagram post Parineeti Chopra has a message for haters; the actor with Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila trailer launch on March 28.

Parineeti's new post

The actor, who married AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, said she will be wearing 'fitted clothes' for Chamkila promotions. She took to Instagram Reels and shared a video of herself dressed in an all-white blazer outfit. The video also featured a photo of Parineeti in the black Kaftan dress, which sparked pregnancy rumours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The text on the clip read, "Wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress…" The video then featured several headlines that claimed Parineeti might be pregnant. Parineeti wrote in her caption, “Entering my fitted clothes era (laughing emoji).”

Parineeti shut down pregnancy rumours

After the trailer launch of Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Chamkila on March 28, social media was filled with speculations about the actor's pregnancy due to the choice of her attire – all-black kaftan dress. Soon, the actor hit back at people suggesting she was pregnant just because she wore a loose dress.

She took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction to her assumed pregnancy, and wrote, along with a laughing emoji, “Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy.”

Parineeti Chopra set the record straight about her rumoured pregnancy via a post shared in March.

'There is no truth to pregnancy rumours'

Just a few weeks prior, some media portals had also suggested Parineeti might be pregnant. A source close to the actor dismissed the speculations in a recent chat with Hindustan Times.

“There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” the source had said.

Next film

Parineeti's upcoming film Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film, slated to release on April 12 on Netflix, is based on the life of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila, and his wife and collaborator Amarjot.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place