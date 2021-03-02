IND USA
The Saina Nehwal biopic has long been in the making.
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser

  • Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina will release on March 26, a teaser video has revealed. Parineeti will play badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.

Sharing the teaser, Parineeti wrote: "SAINA! 26th March in cinemas." The teaser shows the grooming of Saina from a young enthusiast to a professional. Saina's fierce determination comes through. "Saamne koi bhi ho, main toh bas maar dungi (I don't care who my opponent is, I will simply go for the kill)," she says. We get a brief glimpse of Parineeti as Saina at the end of the 30-second teaser.


The film, which will chronicle the life of Saina, has been in the making for a long time. Back in 2019, Parineeti had put out a number of posts of her gruelling practice sessions. But before that, actor Shraddha Kapoor had signed on to play the lead role.

Sharing one picture from one of her sessions at the Thane Badminton Academy, Parineeti had written: "Me. All day everyday nowadays." Sharing another video from the Khar Gymkhana, she wrote: "Getting ready to do such a long rally in ONE TAKE #SainaNehwalBiopic #Goals #OneDayAtATime."


Parineeti recently saw the release of The Girl On The Train. It premiered on February 26, 2021 on Netflix. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the international bestseller book of the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in 2016.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor twins with sea at cousin's wedding in Maldives; aunt Padmini Kolhapure, Rohan Shrestha attend. See pics

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl on the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

(With ANI inputs)

