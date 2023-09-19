Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house lights up as her wedding celebrations begin. See pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations have begun. On Monday, Parineeti's Mumbai house was lit up with lights, confirming the beginning of the wedding festivities. Parineeti had reached Delhi on Sunday and preparations for the celebrations at Raghav's Delhi residence were also seen on Monday. A glimpse of Parineeti Chopra house amid her wedding preparations.

A paparazzo has now shared a glimpse of Parineeti's house on Instagram. It showed Parineeti's high-rise apartment decorated with lights. “Light Pari ke Ghar pe,” he captioned it. Some also congratulated the couple in the comments section ahead of the wedding.

All about the wedding plan

After a few rituals at his Delhi home, the couple will leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. Parineeti and Raghav are set to tie the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

A recent ETimes report claimed that the pre-wedding festivities also has a cricket match on the list, which will have Chopras and friends facing Chadhas and their close ones on the cricket ground. The pre-wedding function in Udaipur will include a welcome lunch and a 90s theme party.

Parineeti's actor cousin Priyanka Chopra is also expected to be a part of the wedding. She had flown to Delhi for a day to attend their engagement in May.

Wedding theme

Talking about the theme of the wedding, a source recently told Hindustan Times, “The theme and colour for the wedding is pastel, and everything will reflect the same from the decor to the couple’s attire. Parineeti and Raghav have picked the theme as it reflects their personality, and have even told the guests to try and follow the theme.”

Claiming that the couple will wear colour coordinated attires, the source added, “He has got several options made for himself for every function, and will be doing the final fitting in a day or two to finalise the attire. Even the bride and groom’s attire is simple and subtle, reflecting their personalities with hints of their love story merged with it.”

