Patralekhaa says she did bold role in Love Games due to anxiety issues, desperation for work: ‘Wouldn’t do it again'

Patralekhaa says she'd not do a bold role like Love Games again

When asked if she would take on a bold role like Love Games again, Patralekhaa said, “No, I wouldn’t do it again. You know, that Patralekhaa from 10 years ago was a very different, much younger girl. For her, it was very important to keep working. She was basically, perhaps I was, dealing with some kind of anxiety issues, like ‘I need work’. I didn’t realise it back then, but I acted out of desperation.”

She added, “The Patralekhaa I am now wouldn’t do that. And let me be clear—there’s nothing wrong with the film itself. They made what was written in the script. But could I do justice to it? No. Was I the right person for that film? No. That was on me. I should have thought about it and not taken it out of fear—fear of losing a project. Because the truth is, I didn’t have work. So I honestly blame myself for that decision.”

About Love Games

The 2016 Indian erotic thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Bhushan Kumar, featured Patralekhaa, Gaurav Arora, and Tara Alisha Berry in lead roles. The film received largely negative reviews from critics and failed at the box office.

Patralekhaa’s upcoming project

Patralekhaa was last seen in the film Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film also features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She will next be seen in the revenge crime thriller Suryast, which also stars Lara Dutta. The release date is yet to be announced.