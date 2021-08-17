Piracy had a positive impact on my film, says Kriti Sanon

Currently, Kriti Sanon is basking under the success of her latest outing, Mimi. However, the road to its release was no cakewalk. Four days prior to its original release date, the film was leaked on piracy platforms due to which the makers had to release the film on July 26.

While Sanon believes “piracy is wrong and illegal”, she says that the situation had a positive impact on the film. “If it was slated to release theatrically and then got leaked prior to that, it would’ve been a huge setback. But since it came on OTT, we had a lot more control. It created a lot of buzz because its release was completely unexpected. Everything has a silver lining,” she tells us.

A while back, she talked about how her male friends believe Tiger Shroff should be paid more than his female co-star if he can pull larger audiences to the theatre. Commenting on the pay disparity that exists in Bollywood, Sanon says, “Male actors don’t have to do a ‘male-centric film’ to get a hike in their remuneration. Women need to prove their worth with a film that’s completely shouldered by them. What bothers me is if a film does well, they might get a hike in their projects but the different in the jump between their and our remuneration is a lot.”

But the Bareilli Ki Barfi (2017) actor is happy that things are improving albeit gradually. “There’ve been instances where women have been paid more than men,” the 31-year-old says. Talking about how the disparity in the pay scale can narrow down, Sanon remarks, “That will happen only when women-oriented films are written more and are appreciated. When producers will see that happening, they’ll increase the remuneration of female actors as well.”