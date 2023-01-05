Pooja Bhatt reacts to Bajrang Dal 'protests' against Pathaan in Ahmedabad, reminds all what a 'riot' look like

Actor Pooja Bhatt to Twitter and reminded people the difference between a riot and a protest. She responded to a footage of Bajrang Dal destroying the posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming Pathaan at a mall in Ahmedabad. The film will be released on January 25. Also read: Pathaan gets UA certificates after these 10 cuts

Sharing the video, the new agency ANI tweeted, “#WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01).” Reacting to it, Pooja wrote back, “Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law,policy,idea,or state of affairs)”

“Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public,” she added. As per the news agency the video was initially shared by Bajrang Dal Gujarat's unverified Twitter handle.

Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law,policy,idea,or state of affairs)

In the video, saffron scarf clad men are seen creating a commotion at a movie theatre. They are also heard chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' even as they on to destroy the cutouts of the film. Some mall officials were seen trying to persuade them to stop.

“Today in Karnavati Bajrangi washed #पठान, anti-Sanatan Dharma @iamsrk and Tukde gang @deepikapadukone movie will not be allowed to run now. Warned the multiplex, if the movie is released, #बजरंगदल will show its attitude. Bajrang Dal in honour of ‘Dharma’,” the group shared the same video along with another one on Twitter.

The protests around the film sparked ever since the release of their first song Besharam Rang. The song showed Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone romancing in Spain. Many objected to the outfits of Deepika including one saffron bikini. Ever since then, many politicians and personalities demanded a ban on the film for hurting their religious sentiments.

Pathaan's trailer will be out on January 10. Ahead of the trailer release, Shah Rukh recently responded to negativity around his film. When a user on Twitter wrote to him, "Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo." the actor shut down the troll and said, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (Kid, this is not the way to speak to elders)." “Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker,” he further said when another one asked him the purpose of watching Pathaan.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also has John Abraham as the antagonist.

