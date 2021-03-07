IND USA
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
Pooja Bhatt reveals advice dad Mahesh Bhatt gave her for kissing scene with her 'icon' Sanjay Dutt in Sadak

  • Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who is on the cusp of an acting comeback with Bombay Begums, has spoken about the nervousness with which she approached a romantic scene in her first film, Sadak.

Directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak starred Sanjay Dutt as a Mumbai taxi driver. Pooja, in a new interview, revealed the advice her father gave her, to quell her nerves before shooting a kissing scene with her co-star, whom she had idolised growing up.

“Innocence needs to be the approach. This was the first lesson I learnt on sets of Sadak many, many years ago, when I had to kiss my icon Sanjay Dutt, I was all of 18 years, and here I was kissing the man whose posters I had in my room," she told Bollywood Hungama.

She continued, "I remember my father taking me aside and telling me something that has remained with me for the rest of my life. He said, 'Pooja if you are going to feel vulgar, it is going to look vulgar. So you need to approach a kissing scene or love making scene with a lot of innocence, grace and dignity, because the intention is communicated.'”

Also read: Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback with Bombay Begums, reveals why she went into 'hibernation'

In 2020, she made a guest appearance in Sadak 2, the sequel of her 1991 movie, but Bombay Begums marks her full-fledged return to acting. Pooja plays an authoritative CEO in Bombay Begums, the six-part Netflix drama created by Alankrita Shrivastava. The series, which also features Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash, will release on Netflix on March 8, Women's Day.

