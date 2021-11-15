Poonam Dhillon finds screen tests annoying: ‘Would you ask Shabana Azmi for it?’

Poonam Dhillon has said that she gets annoyed when asked to do screen tests. In a new interview, the actor has said that she is fine with look tests but not screen tests.

Sharing her unpleasant experiences, Poonam Dhillon said in an interview, “I had one experience which I didn’t find pleasant, because that person told me that they will have to do a screen test with me. I asked if they wanted to do a look test, and they said no. So I said, ‘The way you are putting it is a little…’” She added that many people want to do auditions. She told Pinkvilla, “But when they tell you they want to do your screen test, I said, ‘Go and see the screen. I have done like 120 films now, and if you want to see the recent one then see that too. One film of mine was released last week, go and see that if you want to see how I still look’.” The actor also said that such things annoy her.

Opening up on another incident when she was asked for a screen test, Poonam revealed that she asked the person, “'Would you ask Shabana Azmi for a screen test)?’ She would have thrown you out of the stadium." She added, “You have to keep in mind. If you are going to take a Hema Malini, or Rekha, or even me for that matter, after 40 years of work, you have to understand that at least we know the basics of acting.” She also said that a director moulding actors into the character he wants is acceptable.

At the age of 16, Poonam Dhillon made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Trishul. Since then, she has featured in many films, including Noorie, Judaai and Naam. Last year, she was seen in Jai Mummy Di with Supriya Pathak.

Poonam will soon be seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Dil Bekaraar, directed by Habib Faisal. It is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls.