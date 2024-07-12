Pregnant Deepika Padukone adorably waddles into Anant Ambani's wedding venue; becomes Rani Sa in red suit

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone exudes queenly grandeur in an all-crimson attire, ready to attend the star-studded Ambani wedding. She donned a beautiful red Anarkali and shared the pictures on her Instagram. Her entire ensemble is well put together, and her accessories complement her Anarkali perfectly. Her attire is a testament to Indian craftsmanship, telling stories through fabrics that transcend time. Deepika looks regal in the red ensemble.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

About the dress

The Kalki 2898 AD star donned a custom Torani Anarkali for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Her outfit was rooted in cultural heritage, inspired by the 20th-century Sindhi Choga Shalwar, symbolising her husband Ranveer Singh's Sindhi lineage. The fine threaded work of zardozi embroidery and a gota-lined dupatta bestowed an unreal regal look on her. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night, Deepika draped herself in another custom purple Torani saree.

About the accessories

Her entire ensemble was steeped in history, making the silver-screen queen radiate with all glory. The ruby-studded neckpiece with encursted white sapphires, also known as bazuband, has a historical connection with Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the emperor of the Sikh Empire. Ranjit Singh wore a very similar neckpiece, bejeweled with the Kohinoor diamond. She matched her neckpiece with similar dangling earrings. Deepika wore golden bangles and a chunky ring with a white sapphire. She had a garland around her bun and completed her look with a red bindi.

More on the Ambani wedding

The Ambani wedding will go down in history for sure. Starting in March with pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on 12th July in Mumbai. The wedding made Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex a celebrity hotspot, with all the political dignitaries, global icons, and stars attending the wedding.

