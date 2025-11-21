Priya Kapur's son opposes plea of Karisma Kapoor's children questioning authenticity of Sunjay Kapur's will

Earlier this month, the children of Karisma Kapoor, who are embroiled in a legal battle with their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur over their late father Sunjay Kapur’s estate, filed a fresh plea to the Delhi High Court challenging the authenticity of Sunjay’s will. Sunjay Kapur pictured with wife Priya Kapur and kids Samaira, Kiaan, Safira and Azairus.(Photo: Instagram)

Now, on Friday, the minor son of Priya Kapur has opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by Karisma Kapoor's children, challenging the authenticity of their father's alleged will, saying their case was based on "speculation and guesswork". (Also read: Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur tells Delhi HC it is ‘healthy tradition’ for husband to give all his assets to his wife)

What did Priya Kapur's son say?

As per the latest update from news agency PTI, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Priya's son, submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh, “This entire case is based on speculation and guesswork. Their case is that on July 30, the executor reads it out hurriedly, slashes a document, and reads it out selectively. At that point, they admittedly know three things -- date, witnesses, and that they are excluded.”

Akhil Sibal added that after the meeting on July 30, there was no communication from the side of Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Kapur, and minor son asking for a copy of the will.

‘They know the legal strategy is to challenge’

It further stated, “In between, the mother (Karisma Kapoor) of the plaintiffs readily communicates with defendant 1 (Priya Kapur) to get all the paperwork finished. She is asking for the documents, and defendant 1 is cooperating... They don't get the copy of the will as they refused to sign the confidentiality agreement. They are excluded, and they know the legal strategy is to challenge the will, whether the will is genuine or not, they must challenge… But they knew they were excluded, so they had to challenge it (will) come what may.”

A day ago, Priya's representative told the Delhi High Court that it is a ‘healthy tradition’ for a husband to give all his assets to his wife. Priya is currently fighting a high-profile legal battle over the estate. Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as legal guardian, filed the case. They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the will's authenticity.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.