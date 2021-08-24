Priya Prakash Varrier slams circulation of her vacation vlog: Everyone’s affected by weak cyber laws

Priya Prakash Varrier made the most of the tiny break she got from work, and headed to Russia for a vacation with her friends. However, what irked the actor was how some people started to circulate her vlogs without any context and without consent.

“Yes, people are interested in other people’s lives, which I pointed out. Privacy is important for everyone and I believe one should keep the privacy of person/celebrity if he/she is sharing any vlog from any one’s wall,” she asserts

Varrier had also taken to social media to address the matter about how her vlogs with her friends were being shared on several social media platforms with ridiculous captions. And she feels that our cyber laws need to be stricter so that privacy is guarded of people, especially celebrities and their social media posts.

“In today’s highly digitalised world, almost everyone is affected by weak cyber laws. There are many cases of young women who’ve faced trouble online from different avenues and have even disappeared from different parts of the country in the recent past,” says the actor.

Varrier, whose film Love Hackers also was based on cyber crime, notes that with the tendency of misusing of technology, a need for strict statutory laws to regulate the criminal activities in the cyber world and to protect the true sense of technology, is much needed.

“We’re living in a democratic country where we’re free to practice any profession, speak and write our opinions without fear or favour and safeguard our privacy. It’s the need of the hour irrespective of whether I’m a celebrity or a common man,” she explains.

Talking about how she deals with social media toxicity in general, the 21-year-old admits she doesn’t care much about things happening in the virtual world. “Most importantly, what I do with my friends and how I live my life is my very personal choice. But in social media space, I do have respect for every one’s private space,” she shares.

That being said, the actor is happy with how her vacation went overall. “It was amazing. One of the absolute best trips I’ve ever taken. After a long time, I felt lucky because I was exploring Russia. Majority of tourists visiting Russia only go to Moscow and/or St Petersburg. That’s certainly a great start but, surprisingly, there’s a lot more to discover. Russia has a lot of gorgeous countryside, artistic treasures and intense history, epic train rides, unique wildlife and warm hospitality,” she ends.