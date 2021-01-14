Priyanka Chopra clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick Jonas, says ‘stop with the pressure’

Priyanka Chopra, who once said that she wanted enough children to make a ‘cricket team’, revisited her statement recently. In a new interview, she has clarified what she actually meant by her comment.

When urged to start a family with husband Nick Jonas ‘soon’, Priyanka asked the interviewer to ‘stop with the pressure’. She added that for now, she is content with the ‘big a** movie that is coming out’, referring to The White Tiger.

In an interview with ET Online, Priyanka said, “That was a statement I made many years ago. What I was trying to say was, ‘Don’t hold on to statements that I made ten years ago.’ I don’t know, I will take whatever I can get when it comes to Nick and I.”

The interviewer then hoped for their babies to be born soon ‘cause we need some more Jo-Bro babies out there, honey’. Priyanka laughed, “Stop with the pressure. Look at the big a** movie that is coming out.” She and Nick are parents to three fur babies - Diana, Gino and Panda.

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, which she is also the executive producer of. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around an ambitious driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Priyanka recently finished shooting for Jim Strouse’s Text For You in London. She was at the centre of a controversy when it was reported that she violated the Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK by stepping out for a salon appointment.

However, a representative for Priyanka said that her visit was ‘in line with government guidelines’ and that she had paperwork legally permitting her to be there.

