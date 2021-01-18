Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for albela aam, chulbuli imli and pan pasand as Rajkummar Rao interviews her
Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to be seen as a married couple in their upcoming film, The White Tiger. Ahead of the film's release on Netflix on January 22, Rajkummar has shared a behind-the-scene video of their fun moments during the making of the film.
Rajkummar shared it with the cation, "#BTS When Chulbuli Pinki and Albela Ashok went out to dinner. #TheWhiteTiger @priyankachopra." The fun video shows Rajkummar interviewing Priyanka about food and drinks at a restaurant.
Somehow controlling his laughter, Rajkummar asks her, "Which Hajmola (digestive medicated tablet) do you like the most?" The Quantico actors finds it tough to control her giggles and manages to blurt out, "Albela aam and chulbuli imli (mango and tamarind flavours)."
Continuing his series of quirky questions, he goes on to ask her if she likes paan. She again tries to control her laughter and replies, "I like Pan Pasand (paan flavoured toffee) more than paan."
The funny video received more than one lakh views within a few minutes and was liked by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. A fan reacted, "I can watch this entire day. These two." Another wrote, "Awww just like a lil girl she's giggling." One more commented, "How cute are you both!"
Also read: Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl
The White Tiger is the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. While Rajkummar plays a wealthy businessman, Priyanka essays the role of his wife Pinky, a first-generation immigrant in the US. It chronicles the journey of their driver Balram (Adarsh Gourav), who is forced by his employers to take the fall for a crime he did not commit.
Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
(With ANI inputs)
