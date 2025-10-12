Priyanka Chopra gives peek of Nick Jonas untying her hair in moving car, fans gush: 'Girls pray for a husband like this'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another video of her husband-singer Nick Jonas, untying her hairdo. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted the clip as she and Nick Jonas travelled in their vehicle after leaving an event. Priyanka Chopra shared a video also featuring Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas back to untying Priyanka Chopra's hair

Priyanka, dressed in an olive green hoodie, sat in front of a television while Nick undid her hair bun. Giving a glimpse of themselves, Priyanka said, “We are on our way to the airport. Reporting live in this series. Getting good at it.”

Nick, who also watched a baseball match, added, "This is better, actually, multitasking. Baseball and hairpins. All that." The video ended with Priyanka laughing and saying, "All is well in the world." Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote, “The best. @nickjonas.”

Internet hails ‘epic husband’ Nick

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Epic husband." A comment read, "Oh, Nicholas! Priyanka, please keep these coming!" A person wrote, "Everybody shut up, my favourite program is on." An Instagram user said, "Bless you both - show people you can be real, have fun, have dreams and work for them ….Every blessed thing needs effort, intention, devotion, patience and love." Another fan said, "She wins in her life. This is the best series!" "Can a husband like him multiply, please, or clone all husbands and make this world a happier place for wives?" asked another person.

Priyanka shared pictures of herself on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories as she sat inside the airplane. Dressed in a grey outfit, Priyanka smiled as she showed off her mehendi. Earlier, as she attended a party, she posted a photo of her mehendi design. Recently, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Karwa Chauth in New York.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti in January 2022.

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin, Nick and Joe-- are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts. The tour will conclude on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.