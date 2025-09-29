Fans are curious why Priyanka Chopra is hanging out with 'Shahid Kapoor's brother' Ishaan Khatter in New York

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared a bunch of pictures from her outing in New York with family and friends. Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures featuring her husband, singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Dia Mirza. However, what raised eyebrows was a picture of Priyanka with actor Ishaan Khatter, her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor's brother. Priyanka Chopra and Ishaan Khatter stepped out in New York together.

Priyanka Chopra spends time with Ishaan Khatter

In the photo, Priyanka was seen crossing the street with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a stroller in front of her. Ishaan Khatter walked behind her holding a bottle. In the photo, Priyanka wore a white shirt, beige skirt and white sneakers. Ishaan was seen in a beige T-shirt, black pants and shoes. Both of them turned sideways and smiled at the camera. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "A little New York September with the people I love was magical. #lately #blessed."

Internet wonders why Priyanka is hanging out with Ishaan

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, “Is that Ishaan Khatter with Priyanka in a photo?” A person asked, “Why is Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter with Priyanka in New York?” A comment read, “What is Priyanka doing meeting her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor 's brother Shahid Kapoor?”

About Priyanka and Shahid

Priyanka reportedly dated Shahid Kapoor for two years after he was in a relationship with actor Kareena Kapoor for five years. A few years ago, Priyanka and Kareena were guests on Koffee With Karan season 6. When Karan asked them about the ex-boyfriend they had in common, Priyanka said that it never came in the way of her equation with Kareena. “Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality,” she had said.

However, she changed tack when Karan revealed that he was talking about Shahid. When Priyanka feigned ignorance, Karan asked, “Oh, are we still denying it?” Kareena chimed in, “Well, you can tell us now.” Priyanka said, “I’m not denying or accepting.” Priyanka and Shahid starred together in the films Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani. When rumours about their alleged romance emerged, neither officially confirmed their relationship.

About Priyanka and Shahid's families

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. They have two children--daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.

About Priyanka and Shahid's projects

Shahid was last seen in Deva which released on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also featured Pooja Hegde. The actor will next star in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film. The film will also have Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.