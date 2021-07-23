Priyanka Chopra offloads apartments worth 7 crore, leases office for 2 lakh per month: report

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shuffled her properties, purchasing office space in Mumbai and selling off a couple of apartments. Priyanka owns properties in several cities such as Mumbai, Los Angeles, and Goa.

According to a new report, Priyanka Chopra sold two apartments for a combined ₹7 crore. A residential unit located on the seventh floor of Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri (W), was sold for ₹3 crore in March, while another unit on the same floor, but with larger square-footage, was sold for ₹4 crore.

MoneyControl, citing documents accessed by Zapkey.com, said that Priyanka leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West, for ₹2.11 lakh per month in June. The office is spread across an area of 2040 sq ft.

In February last year, Priyanka sold a fourth-floor unit at Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West for ₹2 crore.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, own a $20 million house in Encino, Los Angeles. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of their purchase, Nick and Priyanka’s house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a wet bar, a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions, and an indoor basketball court. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Jacqueline Fernandez recently moved into Priyanka Chopra's old Juhu apartment. This is the same house where Priyanka lived when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. It is located in a building named KarmaYog, and is valued at ₹7 crore.

Priyanka was last seen in two back-to-back Netflix projects -- We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She recently concluded filming Text for You, and has a sprawling slate of upcoming projects that include The Matrix 4, a Ma Anand Sheela biopic, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, the Amazon series Citadel, and more.