Priyanka Chopra hugs and kisses 'angel of the family' bhabi Neelam in birthday post. Check out her unseen pic with Malti

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a video carousel, featuring photos of Neelam with the family from multiple occasions, including her pre-wedding celebrations. Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday post for Neelam Upadhyaya.

Priyanka Chopra dedicates birthday post to bhabi Neelam

The video began with a picture of Priyanka with her brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam from their reception party, followed by another one that also included the actor's singer-husband, Nick Jonas. Besides a few glimpses from the wedding, Priyanka added an unseen candid picture of Neelam with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka pens a sweet note for Neelam

A picture showed Priyanka, Neelam and Siddharth spending time together during a vacation. In a few photos, Priyanka was seen hugging and giving Neelam a peck on her cheek. The actor also shared a picture of herself and Neelam twinning in white outfits while holding hands from the recent Bvlgari event in Mumbai.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday to the angel of our family. Hope you're surrounded by laughter and love." Re-sharing the post, Neelam wrote, "The best sister-in-law."

Madhu, Siddharth wished Neelam with posts on her birthday

Prior to this, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also dedicated a heartfelt post to her daughter-in-law. "You are such a beautiful blessing in our family -- full of grace, love, and warmth. Watching the bond you share with our family fills our hearts with pride and gratitude. Wishing you endless happiness, success, and love today and always," she wrote.

Siddharth shared a bunch of pictures as he dedicated a post to Neelam. "Having a partner is truly a blessing in life. My comfort zone, my safe haven, and my heart are all you. Happy birthday, @neelamupadhyaya. Be my shining light of life always. Happy birthday, my love," he wrote.

About Siddharth and Neelam

Siddharth and Neelam got married earlier this year in a Punjabi ceremony. Priyanka arrived in India to join the family with her daughter, completely indulging in the wedding festivities with full "band, baaja, and baarat." Several videos from the wedding emerged online, showing Priyanka enjoying the celebrations.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.