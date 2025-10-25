Priyanka Chopra shares tender romantic moment with Nick Jonas; shows off her holiday looks. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a carousel of photos giving fans a glimpse inside her life. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka also teased herself. She also posted a photo with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is on vacation with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares new pics from holiday

The first few photos showed Priyanka clicking multiple selfies as she enjoyed her day out during a vacation. She wore a colourful outfit and paired it with different sunglasses. She posted a selfie in which she wore an off-shoulder black outfit. The last picture showed Priyanka and Nick posing romantically for a selfie. While she wore a black and white outfit, Nick was dressed in casuals.

Priyanka poses with Nick Jonas

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Not me pretending this wasn’t take #37 (selfie and skull emojis)." The actor added Madonna's 1990 song Vogue as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You have this rare charm where every picture feels like a moment, not just a pose, so graceful and real." A comment read, "Finally something I can relate to." A person wrote, "Who's the hottest girl in the world?"

Recently, Priyanka shared pictures on Instagram as she spent some quiet time with her family members, including Nick, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family took a trip to the beach. Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.