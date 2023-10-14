Priyanka Chopra shares pic with friend after Sophie Turner unfollows her on Instagram: Grateful some things are constant

On Friday, fans noticed that Sophie Turner has unfollowed her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas’s wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram amid divorce from Joe Jonas. Priyanka, who too is no longer following Sophie on the social media platform, has shared her first post since new broke about her and Sophie Turner unfollowing each other. On Saturday, the actor posted a throwback picture with her best friend of two decades. Also read: Priyanka Chopra caught in the middle of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce mess Priyanka Chopra with her former sister-in-law Sophie Turner. (File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra's new Instagram post

In her birthday post for best BFF Tamanna Dutt, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "At a time when everything feels so uncertain... I’m so grateful some things are a constant." She further gushed about their friendship, writing, "@tam2cul you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here’s to making so many more memories…. I love you and happy birthday Tamanna. Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy you deserve. I miss you."

"Sending you lots of love and positive vibes," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Happy birthday to your bestie!" A third wrote, “We love you, no matter what PC (Priyanka Chopra).”

Sophie, Priyanka unfollow each other on Instagram

It’s unclear when exactly Sophie Turner unfollowed Priyanka Chopra, but Priyanka no longer follows the Game of Thrones actor either. Meanwhile, Sophie is still following Joe, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Franklin Jonas, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas on Instagram. She also follows Joe’s mom, Denise.

Sophie and Joe split in early September, with Joe filing for divorce on September 5. Priyanka, who has been married to Nick since 2018, has not spoken out about the split, but hours after it was announced, she had shared a loving tribute to her own husband on Instagram.

Sophie and Priyanka's relationship

The two had spent plenty of time together, along with Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle, while Sophie was still with Joe; Priyanka Chopra had even referred to their friend group as 'the Jonas Sisters' on social media. The three famously had starred in the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker (2019) music video together, and Priyanka was even the bridesmaid and flower girl at Joe and Turner’s 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

