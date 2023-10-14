News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares pic with friend after Sophie Turner unfollows her on Instagram: Grateful some things are constant

Priyanka Chopra shares pic with friend after Sophie Turner unfollows her on Instagram: Grateful some things are constant

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 14, 2023 07:38 AM IST

A day after news broke that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are no longer following each other on Instagram, the former shared a birthday post for a friend.

On Friday, fans noticed that Sophie Turner has unfollowed her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas’s wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram amid divorce from Joe Jonas. Priyanka, who too is no longer following Sophie on the social media platform, has shared her first post since new broke about her and Sophie Turner unfollowing each other. On Saturday, the actor posted a throwback picture with her best friend of two decades. Also read: Priyanka Chopra caught in the middle of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce mess

Priyanka Chopra with her former sister-in-law Sophie Turner. (File Photo)
Priyanka Chopra with her former sister-in-law Sophie Turner. (File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra's new Instagram post

In her birthday post for best BFF Tamanna Dutt, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "At a time when everything feels so uncertain... I’m so grateful some things are a constant." She further gushed about their friendship, writing, "@tam2cul you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here’s to making so many more memories…. I love you and happy birthday Tamanna. Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy you deserve. I miss you."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Sending you lots of love and positive vibes," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Happy birthday to your bestie!" A third wrote, “We love you, no matter what PC (Priyanka Chopra).”

Sophie, Priyanka unfollow each other on Instagram

It’s unclear when exactly Sophie Turner unfollowed Priyanka Chopra, but Priyanka no longer follows the Game of Thrones actor either. Meanwhile, Sophie is still following Joe, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Franklin Jonas, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas on Instagram. She also follows Joe’s mom, Denise.

Sophie and Joe split in early September, with Joe filing for divorce on September 5. Priyanka, who has been married to Nick since 2018, has not spoken out about the split, but hours after it was announced, she had shared a loving tribute to her own husband on Instagram.

Sophie and Priyanka's relationship

The two had spent plenty of time together, along with Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle, while Sophie was still with Joe; Priyanka Chopra had even referred to their friend group as 'the Jonas Sisters' on social media. The three famously had starred in the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker (2019) music video together, and Priyanka was even the bridesmaid and flower girl at Joe and Turner’s 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out