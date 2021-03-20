Priyanka Chopra to Oprah Winfrey: Wedding to Nick Jonas, her faith and other big takeaways from the interview

Priyanka Chopra was the next high-profile celebrity guest to have appeared on Oprah Winfrey's chat show. Priyanka's interview with Oprah came shortly after the host's explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Priyanka has spoken on a range of subjects which are bound to make the headlines. From facing racism to her cultural upbringing, and Nick Jonas to her grand wedding, the interview had it all. But here's a look at the five biggest takeaways.

On her upbringing in India

Oprah asked her if she had a 'spiritual foundation', growing up in India. Priyanka said: "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

"I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that."

On her faith being tested:

“I think around the death of my dad. At that time, [my faith] was tested… I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It's such a helpless feeling. I was very angry, my relationship with God changed a little bit… but then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too," she said.

On her mother's role in getting settled with Nick Jonas

“I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together," she said.

On writing her memoir, Unfinished

"I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life," Priyanka explained.

On her surprise 2000 Miss World win:

“I was thrown into the deep, and so badly. I didn't come from a pageant family. I didn't come from desiring that. I never thought I could be part of it. At 17, when you're thrown into this crazy world of pageants internationally and movies, I was just trying to keep my head above water at that point," the actor said.

