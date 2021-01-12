R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Actor R Madhavan, who is known for his graceful replies to trolls, has once again responded to a Twitter user who found fault with the actor's performance in the recent film, Maara.
“Seriously a below average movie and for people who have already watched Charlie, it's just a pain to watch this movie after first 30 mins. Seriously Maddy was the show spoiler in this movie. Such a sad and depressing character,” the person wrote in a tweet.
Madhavan responded, “Oops. Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time.” His fans loved his reply.
This isn't the first time that Madhavan has reacted to his detractors. Just last week, he was called a drug addict and alcoholic on Twitter. “Maddy was once my hearthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!” the person wrote.
Madhavan quote tweeted the original post and wrote back, “Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment.”
Also read: R Madhavan hits back at troll who called him drug addict and alcoholic, says ‘maybe you need a doc’s appointment’
Before that, when a person questioned him about having a crucifix in his house in 2019, he responded, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”
Maara, a remake of Malayalam film Charlie, was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite comfort food; Parineeti, Ananya chime in
- Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post on Tuesday, prompting Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday to chime in with their choices as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox