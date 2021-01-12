R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here

IND USA
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
  • Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Actor R Madhavan, who is known for his graceful replies to trolls, has once again responded to a Twitter user who found fault with the actor's performance in the recent film, Maara.

“Seriously a below average movie and for people who have already watched Charlie, it's just a pain to watch this movie after first 30 mins. Seriously Maddy was the show spoiler in this movie. Such a sad and depressing character,” the person wrote in a tweet.


Madhavan responded, “Oops. Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time.” His fans loved his reply.

This isn't the first time that Madhavan has reacted to his detractors. Just last week, he was called a drug addict and alcoholic on Twitter. “Maddy was once my hearthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!” the person wrote.

Madhavan quote tweeted the original post and wrote back, “Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment.”

Also read: R Madhavan hits back at troll who called him drug addict and alcoholic, says ‘maybe you need a doc’s appointment’

Before that, when a person questioned him about having a crucifix in his house in 2019, he responded, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

Maara, a remake of Malayalam film Charlie, was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.


