Raatan Lambiyaan singer Asees Kaur welcomes first baby with Goldie Sohel: ‘Our hearts are overflowing’

The singer and her composer husband welcomed their first child on June 21. They shared the good news via a joint post on Instagram.

Welcoming their bundle of joy

The singer took to Instagram to share the news with an unseen photo of herself with Goldie, where she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

“Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai (evil eye and heart emoji). With immense joy and gratitude, we announce the birth of our precious BABY BOY on World Music Day! This special day has blessed us with the sweetest note in our life’s symphony. Our hearts are overflowing with love,happiness & gratitude,” she wrote along side the picture.

In the picture, the Akh Lad Jaave singer is seen resting her head on her husband’s lap. Her husband is looking at the little shoes held by the singer in her hands. Asees is wearing a yellow dress, with her pregnancy glow adding to the beauty of the picture. They shared the post on Friday.

Good wishes on the way

As soon as the couple posted the picture, their fans and friends came to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Actor Hina Khan wrote, “Yayyyyyy congratulations to both of you”, while Gauahar Khan also commented, “Congratulations, god bless ur family.”

Comedian Bharti Singh also wrote, “congratulations ji”, with Ridhima Pandit dropping red-heart emojis in the comments section. Music director Rochak Kohli said, “Wow! What a khabar! What a day! Mubarak ho guys.. zindagi badalne waali hai.”

More about the couple

It was while working on I Don’t Give A… that Asees clicked with Goldie and they fell in love. Goldie is known for his super hit track, Aaj Sajeya.

She got engaged to singer Goldie in January last year. She got married to him in June that year. The couple followed the Anand Karaj ceremony as per traditional Sikh rituals as they tied the nuptial knot in a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

They posted their first pictures after tying the knot on Instagram. For the wedding, Asees and Goldie Sohel opted for pink outfits. While Asees wore a pink salwar suit, Goldie was seen in a white sherwani and pink turban.