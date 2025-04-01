Radhika Apte brings daughter to India for the first time: ‘Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro’

Actor Radhika Apte has returned to Mumbai, and this time she's not alone - she's brought her baby girl along for the trip, marking the little one's very first trip to the country. The actor is absolutely thrilled to introduce her daughter to the city's vibrant culture, and she feels she's timed it perfectly. Also read: New mom Radhika Apte shares how she managed to breast pump for her baby during BAFTAs: See her candid post Radhika Apte and her husband, Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in late 2024.

Radhika Apte's baby girl makes her Mumbai debut

On Tuesday, Radhika took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her baby's life, confessing that she chose the right month to introduce her daughter to the magic of Mumbai', and it is because of the mango season.

Radhika took to Instagram to share a snapshot from inside the airport, capturing a moment of pure joy and surprise. Her facial expression is a mix of delight and astonishment, while she carries her baby girl in a shoulder carrier. The baby's tiny nose and lips are visible. However, Radhika tries to conceal her baby's face with a hat and sunglasses emoji, adding a playful touch to the adorable photo.

Sharing the image, Radhika wrote, “Touchdown in the motherland! Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro (Sun, mango and red heart emoji) #shocked #mangoseason #hothothot”.

Actor Tisca Chopra commented on the post writing, “Oh my lord (red heart emoji)”. One user shared “yay”.

Radhika Apte embraces motherhood

Radhika Apte and her husband, Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in late 2024. In December 2024, the actor announced the birth on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself with the baby. She wrote in her caption, “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast...”

In October last year, Radhika Apte surprised everyone by flaunting her baby bump while walking down the red carpet of BFI London Film Festival. The actor attended the screening of her movie Sister Midnight at the film festival.

Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple likes to keep a low profile despite working in the entertainment industry. They met in 2011 when Radhika was in London to learn. They got married in 2012 and had an official ceremony in 2013.